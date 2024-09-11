TIPRA Motha Chief Urges CM To Address Long-Standing Issues In Tripura

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 11: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, Chairman of the Advisory and Administrative Reforms Committee and Chief of TIPRA Motha Party, has written to Chief Minister Manik Saha, highlighting critical challenges faced by indigenous communities in Tripura.

Debbarma’s letter emphasizes the need to address inadequate employment opportunities, limited access to water, poor road infrastructure, and deficiencies in healthcare and education in tribal areas. He attributes these issues to ad hoc recruitment practices and remnants of previous administrative regimes.

Debbarma appeals to the Chief Minister to prioritize merit over mediocrity, empowering society with talent and vision. He stresses the need to reform a system that previously denied jobs to talented indigenous individuals based on political affiliations.

The TIPRA Motha Chief emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive plan, developed in collaboration with TTAADC, to present to the central government. He commits to the development and well-being of Tripura and its people, urging cooperative efforts to enhance opportunities for youth and create an environment of aspiration and hope.

Debbarma’s letter seeks the Chief Minister’s involvement in addressing inherited issues from past misrule and poor governance, emphasizing the need for a solution to be implemented swiftly.