TIPRA Motha Founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Urges CM Dr Manik Saha to Address Administrative Failures and Development Issues in TTAADC

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2024: The TIPRA Motha Party has formally addressed a letter to the Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha calling for immediate intervention to rectify long-standing developmental and administrative issues that have plagued the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The letter was written by Pradyot Bikram Manikya, the founder of the TIPRA Motha Party and Chairman of the Advisory and Administrative Reforms Committee (AARC).

In the letter, dated September 11, 2024, Pradyot Bikram highlighted the challenges inherited from the previous administration, which had ruled the TTAADC for 19 years under a communist regime. He pointed out systemic inefficiencies that persist, particularly due to ad hoc recruitment practices employed under the previous government. According to him, this has led to a situation where essential services—such as access to water, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education—are compromised due to a lack of qualified staff and proper administrative reforms.

Pradyot’s letter brings attention to several critical concerns affecting indigenous communities within the TTAADC: It was observed that many officials were recruited on a temporary, non-standard basis, often through informal walk-in interviews. These recruitment practices have left the administration with inadequately trained personnel; The ongoing systemic inefficiencies have exacerbated critical challenges in indigenous communities, including poor road infrastructure, limited healthcare and education facilities, and restricted access to water; & With the elimination of one-time relaxation promotions, many young men and women now face unemployment or are forced to leave the state due to the lack of opportunities. This has further resulted in brain drain and a decline in qualified human resources available to serve the district.

Pradyot also mentioned that despite the TIPRA Motha Party’s efforts to implement reforms, the legacy of the previous regime still casts a long shadow over the administrative functions of the TTAADC. He commended the current administration for discontinuing certain problematic practices, like rehiring retired staff, but pointed out that meritocracy is still being undermined in some areas, where political affiliations play a bigger role than qualifications.

“While the current administration has rightly eliminated one-time relaxation promotions, we have also resolved not to re-employ retired staff except under rare and unforeseen circumstances. Unfortunately, the system still favours individuals who secured positions through party affiliation rather than merit,” wrote Pradyot in his letter.

Urging the Chief Minister for direct intervention, Pradyot suggested a cooperative approach to resolve these long-standing issues. He emphasized that only through a collective effort could the state develop comprehensive plans to reform the system and create new opportunities for the youth.

“As the Chief Minister of the entire state, your involvement is essential in resolving this issue, inherited from previous misrule and poor governance,” he said. Pradyot emphasized the need for reform to rectify the politically biased recruitment and governance processes that have disadvantaged indigenous people.

The letter concludes with a pledge of commitment to the development of the state, highlighting Pradyot’s personal dedication to improving Tripura and its tribal regions. His appeal focuses on empowering society through talent and vision, particularly in addressing inconsistencies in education, which have left many students behind.

As of now, no formal response has been issued by the Chief Minister’s office. However, this letter adds to the growing pressure on the state government to address the structural and developmental issues that continue to affect the functioning of the TTAADC. The TIPRA Motha Party’s call for merit-based reforms and efficient governance reflects the growing demand from indigenous communities for long-overdue administrative changes.

Pradyot Bikram’s appeal underscores the broader challenges faced by the indigenous people of Tripura, who are looking for effective governance to improve their quality of life, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The TIPRA Motha Party, led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya, is a recognized state political party that has been vocal in advocating for the rights and welfare of indigenous communities in Tripura. The party came to power in the TTAADC following a prolonged communist rule and has since focused on bringing reforms to the tribal autonomous council.