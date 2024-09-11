Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Reviews Post-Flood Relief Efforts, Urges Swift Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha chaired a crucial review meeting on Wednesday at Secretariat here in Agartala city to expedite post-flood relief and recovery work across the state. The meeting was held in virtual attendance of all senior officials from various departments and all District Magistrates.

Speaking about the situation, Dr. Saha said, “I was briefed in detail about the extent of the damage and the current status of recovery in each department. It is critical that we take swift and coordinated action to help those affected by the floods.”

He emphasized the importance of key areas requiring immediate attention, including the reconstruction of damaged roads and houses, uninterrupted power transmission, healthcare services, and the provision of drinking water. “We have directed officials to ensure necessary steps are taken to assess the latest status of several programs,” Dr. Saha added.

The Chief Minister also outlined the need for providing assistance to farmers, distributing duty-free ration items, ensuring the timely distribution of textbooks, and extending help to construction workers impacted by the disaster. “Our priority is to make sure that relief reaches every corner of the state swiftly and effectively,” Dr. Saha remarked, stressing the urgency of the relief efforts.

The state government is expected to continue monitoring the situation closely to ensure a smooth recovery process.