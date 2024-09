NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 12: Iken Lollen, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at the District Hospital in East Kameng, has been awarded the esteemed Florence Nightingale Award by President Droupadi Murmu.

This prestigious award acknowledges Iken Lollen’s dedicated and exemplary service in the health sector, particularly in the rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh.