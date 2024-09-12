Assam: NSCN (IM) Cadre Arrested, Ammunition Seized In Tinsukia

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, police arrested an NSCN (IM) cadre and seized a large cache of ammunition in Pengari, Tinsukia on September 12. The operation, led by OC Naveen Chetia, aimed to disrupt insurgent activities in the region.

The seized ammunition includes hand grenades, pistols, and live cartridges. The arrested cadre has been sent to the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police’s office for further interrogation.

The interrogation is expected to reveal the motives behind the insurgent’s entry into Assam with weapons. This operation follows a similar crackdown on August 31, where Itanagar Capital Region Police apprehended two hardcore insurgents and one overground worker in Naharlagun.

The apprehended insurgents were posing as NSCN-IM members and extorting money from the public. The swift action by the police teams highlights their commitment to countering insurgent activities in the region.

The police teams’ swift action demonstrates their dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the insurgent’s plans and activities.