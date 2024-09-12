Gauhati High Court Directs Mizoram Government To Take Action Against Rampant Tree Felling

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 12: The Gauhati High Court has instructed the Mizoram government to provide a detailed report on the measures taken or proposed to curb indiscriminate tree felling in Aizawl and other villages.

The court’s directive came during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the widespread felling of trees in the city and surrounding areas.

While the state authorities cited notifications from 1996 and 2017 restricting tree cutting and providing guidelines for removing hazardous trees, the court noted that the affidavit failed to outline a strategy to prevent tree felling by the public and construction personnel.

The court ordered the state’s counsel to file a detailed affidavit on the measures taken or proposed to address the issue, emphasizing the need for effective action to protect the environment.