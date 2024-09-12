Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Maharashtra CM Eknaath Shinde Donates Rs 10 Crore To Assam CM’s Relief Fund

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 12: In a gesture of support, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde donated Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Assam during a visit by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The two leaders met at Shinde’s official residence, Varsha, on Wednesday night, where they participated in Ganesh darshan and aarti, followed by a private meal. The meeting lasted for around half an hour, although the specifics of their discussion were not disclosed.

The donation was announced by the Chief Minister’s Office, which tweeted, “Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri @mieknathshinde donated ₹10cr to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. HCM Dr @himantabiswa received the cheque and thanked his counterpart for this generous contribution which will greatly help in aiding the affected people of Assam.”

