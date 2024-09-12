Manipur’s TG English School Wins Junior Boys Title At 63rd Subroto Cup

NET Web Desk

In a thrilling finale, Manipur’s TG English School clinched the Junior Boys title at the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, defeating Meghalaya’s Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School 4-3 in a sudden death tie-breaker. The match had ended 1-1 in regulation time, with Namdigong scoring for Manipur in the 32nd minute and Banpliebok Khongjoh equalizing for Meghalaya in the 64th minute.

Despite playing with 10 men for almost 20 minutes of the second half, Manipur defended resolutely to secure the win. Meghalaya dominated the game but lacked finishing, with their creative central midfielder Banpliebok and right winger Banganson Nonglhlang driving their attack.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented the trophy to the winners, along with 2022 Asian Games double silver medallist Harmilan Bains. Banpliebok was declared player of the tournament. The winners received Rs. 5 lakh, while the runner-up received Rs. 3 lakh. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 75,000 each, and the losing quarterfinalists received Rs. 40,000 each.