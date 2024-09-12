Nagaland Launches 4th Round Of Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccination Mission

NET Web Desk

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Government of Nagaland, in collaboration with the Nagaland Livestock Development Board (NLDB), launched the 4th round of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Mission on September 11, 2024, at the NLDB headquarters in Kohima.

The program aims to improve livestock health, eliminate FMD, and boost milk and meat production. Dr. Achila Ao, Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, officially launched the event, reaffirming the state’s commitment to combating animal diseases. The FMD vaccination drive has already shown significant success, with over 95% of livestock covered in the first three rounds, resulting in a substantial reduction in FMD cases.

The 4th round targets 100% vaccination coverage, ensuring protection for all susceptible animals in Nagaland. The vaccination drive will continue across all districts, with local veterinary teams administering vaccines and educating farmers on disease management practices.