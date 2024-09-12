Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Vertical Garden Set Up At NBCC Convention Centre Kohima To Promote Clean Air

A “Vertical Garden” has been established at the NBCC Convention Centre in Kohima, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), to promote clean air and reduce pollution.

The Kohima Forest Division planted over 300 ornamental plants, which will serve as air purifiers within the premises of the NBCC Convention Centre.

The Kohima Forest Division and NBCC members have requested the general public to appreciate the initiative and refrain from damaging the installation, ensuring its longevity and effectiveness in maintaining clean air.

This initiative aims to raise awareness on the importance of clean air and promote sustainable practices to reduce pollution.

