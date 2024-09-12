Sikkim: SDRF Leads Rescue Efforts In Gangtok District Following Earthquake

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 12: The Incident Response system is ongoing in the aftermath of the earthquake, earthquake-induced GLOF, and other disasters in various locations under Gangtok District.

A search and rescue operation was conducted at Deorali Girls Senior Secondary School after damages to the structure were reported at 9:41 am. 15 individuals were safely removed from the premises, and 10 people received first aid for minor injuries. 4 individuals were taken to medical centers by ambulance, and sadly, 2 fatalities were confirmed – a female student and a male staff member. The evacuation process was completed at 11:21 am.

A massive landslide occurred at Adampool Highway, causing a tree to fall on the main road and resulting in traffic congestion at 9:46 am. Officials from the forest department, Ranipool police, and civil defense are working to clear the road blockage with the help of a JCB provided by the Road & Bridges department. No casualties have been recorded so far.

The SDRF, rescue teams, and medical teams are moving through the area, assessing the situation, and ensuring everyone’s safety. Teachers and members of the NCC and NSS volunteered to assist students and staff trapped inside the building. The incident commander was present at the spot, overseeing the response efforts.