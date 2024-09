NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 12: Januka Pandey, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) from Damthang, Namchi District, has been conferred with the esteemed Florence Nightingale Award 2024.

The award was presented by President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, recognizing Januka Pandey’s exceptional dedication and service in the field of nursing.