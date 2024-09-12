Tripura Government Expands Support for 10,000 Anganwadi Centres, Benefiting 4 Lakh Children: Minister Tinku Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 12, 2024: In a significant move towards improving the state’s Anganwadi Centers, the Social Welfare and Social Education Minister, Tinku Roy, announced an expansion of services aimed at fostering education, nutrition, and essential infrastructure for children across the state. The Minister made the statement today at the launch of the Anganwadi Center Inspection and Monitoring App at the Institute of Speech Rehabilitation in Ujjan Abhoynagar, Agartala city.

Speaking at the event, Roy highlighted the state’s commitment to upgrading the 10,000 Anganwadi Centers that cater to around 400,000 children. “The state government has made tremendous efforts to expand the provision of education and nutrition. We are ensuring that all Anganwadi Centers are equipped with electricity, drinking water, toilets, vegetable gardens, and sports facilities,” said Roy.

The newly launched app is expected to revolutionize the way Anganwadi Centers are monitored, bringing a more efficient system of oversight through technology. “This app will allow for real-time, location-based monitoring of services provided to mothers and children at Anganwadi Centers across the state,” Roy explained. He further detailed how the app functions, saying, “For anyone wanting to monitor a center, they must be within 50 meters of the location to submit the center’s details. The app automatically generates a report, capturing vital information, which is then saved within the system.”

The app not only ensures that services are being properly delivered, but also enables higher-level officials, including ministers and secretaries, to witness the conditions of the Anganwadi Centers firsthand. “Supervisors and staff can now be held accountable as we can track how many centers they visit each month and whether they’re meeting targets. The app even allows pictures of the centers to be uploaded, providing us with a clear view of the situation on the ground,” Roy added.

Roy also emphasized the importance of tracking the physical growth of children at these centers. “We use weight and height measurement tools to monitor the health and development of children. In line with Mission Able Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, all workers are equipped with mobile phones to ensure that data on mothers and children is recorded in real time via the Nutrition Tracker app,” he said.

On this occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the upgradation of the Speech Rehabilitation School, which will now offer classes up to grade V. The school will provide free accommodation and education to 50 students who are deaf or mute, with plans to further expand it to the secondary level.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Councillor Hiralal Debnath also shared his thoughts on the initiative, applauding the government’s efforts to improve services for vulnerable children and mothers. The event was formally inaugurated by Tapan Kumar Das, Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, who welcomed the gathering.

As part of the program, Minister Roy, along with other dignitaries, distributed nutritional kits to five pregnant women and five malnourished girls. They also participated in a symbolic feeding ceremony, offering traditional food to a pregnant woman and performing an Annaprashan ritual for a baby, marking the child’s first intake of solid food.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from L Ranchal, Additional Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, who acknowledged the contributions of all attendees. The students of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department gave a musical performance to mark the occasion, adding a cultural touch to the ceremony.

This latest initiative is expected to bring transformative changes to the state’s Anganwadi system, ensuring better care and services for the children and mothers who rely on it.