NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for the Nyishi tribe, Dr Takio Teyi has become the first officer from the community to be promoted to the rank of Colonel in the Indian Army.

Colonel Dr Teyi, an alumnus of AIIMS-New Delhi, has been posted as the Commanding Officer of the 188 Military Hospital in Likabali, Lower Siang district.

Since his commissioning in 2004, Lt Col Dr Teyi has served at various locations, bringing honor and recognition to his community and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.