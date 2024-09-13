Assam Rifles Mentors Internally Displaced Students of Manipur to Present Research Prototypes at Global Bio India-2024

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: In a remarkable demonstration of commitment to educational advancement for students of Manipur, Assam Rifles provided training and mentoring to Internally Displaced Students from Bal Vidya Mandir, Imphal, in development and showcasing their Biotechnology Prototype at the prestigious “Global Bio India – 2024” conference being held from September 12-14, 2024, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The initiative underscores Assam Rifles’ dedication in fostering talent and empowering young minds of Manipur. By facilitating the students’ participation in this global platform, Assam Rifles is not only promoting the potential of these budding scientists but also offering them an invaluable exposure to interact with international scientific community. The team of two students and one teacher alonwith an Assam Rifles officer moved to Delhi on 11 Sep to participate in the event. Assam Rifles is providing all possible assistance to the team so they come out with flying colours.

This journey began with an Educational Tour to IISER, Kolkata organized by Assam Rifles from July 1-7, 2024 that playing a pivotal role in igniting the students’ passion for research and innovation.

Despite unrest in Manipur, Assam Rifles has continued its efforts to reach out to the affected communities and provide all necessary assistance for their upliftment. Through these continued efforts, Assam Rifles reaffirms its role as a catalyst for a positive change, steering the youth of Manipur towards a brighter future and weaning away from insurgency and social unrest.