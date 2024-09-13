Assam To Get Eastern India’s Largest Convention Centre By 2025

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 13: Assam is building one of Eastern India’s largest convention centres, with a seating capacity of 5,000 people, expected to be completed by early 2025. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the site and announced plans to establish Guwahati as a preferred venue for national and international exhibitions.

To ensure top-notch quality, Sarma proposed a committee of 10 eminent artists from Assam’s cultural fraternity. He directed the construction company and PWD (Bldg) to complete the project within the timeline, addressing a key cultural and infrastructural need for Guwahati.

This development comes after Sarma criticized the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for promoting ‘Jihad’ and harming Guwahati’s landscape. The new convention centre aims to provide an alternative venue and reduce reliance on USTM.