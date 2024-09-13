Father Arrested For Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old Daughter In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 13: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Sikkim’s Namchi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the girl lodged a police complaint on September 10, accusing her father of raping her in August this year.

Police launched a search for the accused and arrested him on Wednesday while he was trying to flee, a police officer said.

A case under the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

More details are awaited as the investigation is still ongoing.