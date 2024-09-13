INDIA Bloc Criticizes PM Modi For Absence During Manipur Crisis, Calls Decision “Saddening”

NET Web Desk

The INDIA Bloc has expressed strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision not to visit Manipur during the ongoing crisis, labeling it a “saddening” choice. K. Devabrata Singh, Working President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, voiced these concerns during a press conference, highlighting the worsening state of affairs in the region due to the collapse of constitutional machinery.

K. Devabrata Singh emphasized the devastating impact of the prolonged internet ban, noting how it has severely affected the youth and hospital patients alike. “Youths who require internet for work and students whose education depends on it are suffering. The ban is crippling Manipur’s economic and education systems,” he stated. The healthcare system has also been hit hard, with medical professionals unable to access critical online services, putting patients at greater risk.

The INDIA Bloc further condemned the government’s actions, particularly the treatment of students protesting against the violence. “Innocent students are being targeted,” the group said. “Instead of addressing the root cause—attacks by unidentified armed militants—the authorities are imposing curfews and shutting down communication.”

Widespread protests have erupted in response to the restrictions, as residents struggle under curfews and an ongoing internet blackout. The INDIA Bloc accused the government of mishandling the situation by suppressing peaceful demonstrations instead of curbing the violence that continues to escalate in the region.

Adding to the crisis, a blockade of key highways has worsened the humanitarian situation. Essential supplies such as food and medicine are being prevented from entering the valley. “The ongoing blockade has created a major shortage of essentials. The government must take immediate action to resolve these issues,” the INDIA Bloc urged.