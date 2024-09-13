Manipur: Weapons Recovered In Churachandpur; Two Arrested By Police For Involvement In Thoubal District Protests

NET Web Desk

Security forces conducted a search and area dominance exercise in the Shejang area of Churachandpur district. They recovered several weapons, including a 7.5-foot rocket, a modified M-16 rifle, country-made mortars, bomb launchers, and bombs.

In a significant development, the Manipur Police arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in ongoing protests in Thoubal district. Acting on specific intelligence, the arrests were made on September 11 from the southern side of Sanjenthong under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East District.

The arrested individuals were identified as Laishram Roshan Singh (26) from Khangabok Tangkha Leikai and Moirangthem Bumbum Singh (21) from Khangabok Meisnam Leikai. A live tear gas shell was also recovered from the accused.

Meanwhile, security personnel facilitated the movement of 262 and 95 vehicles along National Highways 37 and 2, ensuring the transport of essential items. A total of 110 checkpoints have been set up across various districts, resulting in the detention of five individuals for violations. Strict security measures continue to be implemented across vulnerable locations in the state.