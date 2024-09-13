Meghalaya’s Johnwell Gabil Momin Makes History, Becomes First Certified Golf Coach From Tura

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement, Johnwell Gabil Momin, a professional golfer from Tura, has become the first certified golf coach from Meghalaya, earning his “D” Certificate from the National Golf Academy of India (NGAI).

Momin’s journey to certification was marked by rigorous testing, including a written exam in May and a Playing Ability Test in August at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Haryana. He also completed an apprenticeship in Kolkata under renowned coach Indrajit Bhalotia.

With his certification, Momin plans to open his own golf academy and expand coaching throughout the Northeast. He has lined up coaching camps in Assam and Garo Hills.

Momin expressed gratitude to his family and faith, dedicating his achievement to Meghalaya. He looks forward to collaborating with others to promote golf in the region.