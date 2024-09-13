New Dung Beetle Species Discovered In Meghalaya’s Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary

NET Web Desk

Shillong, September 13: In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have identified a previously unknown dung beetle species, Onitis bordati, in the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Meghalaya.

The study, conducted by Seena Narayanan Karimbumkara and Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan from ATREE, marks the first documented occurrence of the species in India, expanding its known range beyond Vietnam and Thailand.

The discovery highlights the importance of preserving northeastern India’s habitats, as many species, including this dung beetle, play crucial roles in their ecosystems.

Lead author Dr. Seena Karimbumkara emphasized the need for sustainable conservation strategies involving local communities to protect the rich biodiversity of regions like Assam and Meghalaya, threatened by habitat destruction and climate change.

The dung beetles were collected using various methods, including open traps baited with cow dung, light traps, and manual collection from the dung of other herbivores.

The sanctuary, a popular tourist destination, is home to diverse flora and fauna, including the elusive Clouded Leopard, majestic Elephants, and the powerful Himalayan Black Bear.

Dung beetles play crucial ecological functions, such as seed dispersal, nutrient cycling, and pest control, and plant growth, underscoring the importance of preserving species like Onitis bordati.