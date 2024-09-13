Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava Conducts Comprehensive Inspection at Lumding

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: In a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and assessing infrastructure developments, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, conducted an extensive inspection of the Lumding division on Friday. Senior officials from the NFR headquarters and the division accompanied Shrivastava during the inspection, which focused on reviewing the division’s operational preparedness and infrastructure.

In a press statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, it was revealed that the inspection began with a visit to the 1st Battalion of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) base at Lumding. Shrivastava assessed the preparedness of the forces to handle potential security threats.

“The General Manager’s visit to the RPSF base was primarily to ensure that the forces are fully equipped and ready to respond swiftly to any security challenges that may arise,” Sharma explained.

Following this, Shrivastava toured the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) shed and the pit line at Lumding railway station, where he closely examined the new DEMU rake. This newly introduced rake features an upgraded color scheme, which is expected to significantly reduce the time needed for maintenance.

“The new DEMU rake will not only enhance operational efficiency but also ensure faster turnaround times, which is crucial for meeting the growing demands of the region,” Sharma added.

The General Manager also took the opportunity to interact with the Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) team, who are responsible for the critical task of rail and weld testing. Discussions were held with the Permanent Way (P. Way) gang, who are engaged in the maintenance of railway turnouts, ensuring that the track infrastructure remains safe and reliable for train operations.

“This interaction was a key part of the inspection, as ensuring track safety is one of our top priorities,” Sharma said. “The GM personally ensured that the maintenance protocols are being followed rigorously to prevent any operational mishaps.”

Later in the day, Shrivastava held a meeting with divisional officers at the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office. During the meeting, the General Manager reviewed the performance of the Lumding division and encouraged the staff to maintain high standards of safety and service.

“During his review, the GM commended the staff for their dedication and urged them to keep striving for excellence in railway operations,” Sharma noted.

The inspection also included a visit to the ongoing development projects at Lumding station, which are part of the Amrit Station initiative. This initiative is aimed at upgrading passenger amenities and modernizing station infrastructure.

The day’s activities concluded with a rear window trailing inspection of the Lumding-Hojai section. During this inspection, Shrivastava evaluated the condition of the tracks and the overall performance of the section.

“This comprehensive inspection reflects NFR’s commitment to operational excellence and improving passenger services. The GM’s visit highlights the importance of maintaining a robust and safe railway network,” Sharma concluded.

The General Manager expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of the railway staff and assured continued support for initiatives that would further enhance the quality of services in the region.