Tripura Congress Announces Protest Over Law and Order on September 23

Agartala, September 13, 2024: The Tripura Pradesh Congress has announced plans to besiege the police headquarters on September 23 in protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in Tripura as well as rising incidents of terrorism and violence against women.

This decision was shared by Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha during a press conference held at Congress Bhavan in Agartala city on Friday. All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Christopher Tilak and MLA Sudip Roy Burman were present at the briefing.

Speaking at the event, AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak highlighted the administration’s failure to address the aftermath of the recent floods. “The law and order situation in Tripura is alarming. The administration is showing an apathetic attitude towards the distribution of relief materials and the rehabilitation of flood victims,” said Tilak criticizing the government’s response to the disaster.

Tilak further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democracy during recent panchayat elections. “BJP is destroying democracy in the state. Many Congress workers were injured during the election process. BJP candidates have won all panchayat seats through force, and their activists prevented people from casting their votes. Unfortunately, the police are not maintaining neutrality,” he added.

He also expressed concern over the safety of women in the state. “Women are constantly facing torture, and there is no protection for them in Tripura. In light of these issues, the Congress will besiege the police headquarters to protest against terrorism and violence against women on September 23,” Tilak announced.

Congress leaders emphasized their demand for a more active and unbiased role from the police in maintaining law and order in the state.