Tripura Police Rescues Minor Girl Within 12 Hours of Assault; Arrests Two Accused Youths

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: In a swift and commendable operation, the North District Police led by Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty rescued a minor girl within 12 hours of her abduction and assault. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon around 3:30 PM has left the local community in shock and demanding justice.

According to reports, the victim is a class IX student and had gone to a shop at Sileti Camp in Panisagar to buy cold drinks and biscuits. It was there that two youth on a bike abducted her, covering her face with a cloth and took her to the forested area of Ramnagar Dasher Khuti. The perpetrators were identified as Osman Ali alias Kajal (23) and Ayaz Uddin (29) allegedly assaulted the girl and left her bleeding in the forest.

Local residents, who were searching for the girl’s phone found her unconscious and immediately took her to Upmakhali Rural Hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, she was referred to North District Hospital. Superintendent Chakraborty, along with Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debasish Saha launched a night-long search operation in the Panisagar Haradhan area.

“The prompt action by the police team was crucial in apprehending the accused,” said Superintendent Chakraborty. “We are committed to ensuring that justice is served swiftly.”

The accused Osman Ali and Ayaz Uddin were arrested from their homes. Notably, Ayaz Uddin’s mother Mina Begum is a member of the ruling party in the Rowa Gram Panchayat. The police have confirmed that both men have been sent to court.

Local residents have expressed their outrage and are demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. “We want justice for the girl. Such heinous acts cannot go unpunished,” said a resident.

The community’s swift response and the police’s efficient action have been widely praised, highlighting the importance of vigilance and prompt law enforcement in ensuring safety and justice.