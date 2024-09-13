Tripura: Thousands of Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Rally in Agartala, Present Six Demands to Government

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: Thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers gathered in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Friday to present a memorandum to the West Tripura district’s District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, addressed to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. This move follows a Supreme Court verdict and is led by the All Tripura Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, which has outlined a six-point charter of demands aimed at improving the working conditions and benefits for these essential workers.

The association’s demands include an immediate increase in the salaries and allowances of Anganwadi workers to Rs 21,000 and that of helpers to Rs 16,000. Additionally, they are calling for a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 3,000 for helpers upon retirement. They also seek an immediate payment of Rs 3 lakhs to Anganwadi workers and Rs 1.5 lakhs to helpers, as per the Supreme Court’s judgment.

A representative from the association stated, “Anganwadi workers and helpers have been suffering from various problems for a long time. Our appeal to the state government is to solve these issues before the upcoming Durga Puja.”

The association also pointed out that neighboring Assam has already implemented similar measures, providing Rs 4 lakhs to Anganwadi workers and Rs 2 lakhs to helpers. They are urging the Tripura government to follow suit.

The memorandum also includes demands for three months of medical leave for Anganwadi workers and helpers, re-inclusion in the Dearness Allowance (D.A) along with other government employees, and the appointment of Anganwadi workers on the promotion list as supervisors annually.

The rally and the memorandum submission underscore the urgency of the situation. The association hopes that the state government will address these demands promptly to ensure better working conditions and financial security for Anganwadi workers and helpers.

As the Durga Puja festival approaches, the Anganwadi workers and helpers are hopeful that their voices will be heard and their demands met, bringing much-needed relief to their community.