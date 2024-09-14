Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Tiger Reserve Prepares For Release Of Rehabilitated Bear Cubs

NET Web Desk

In a heartwarming development, two Asiatic black bear cubs, Papum and Tezu, have been shifted to a temporary release site in the core area of Pakke Tiger Reserve, marking a significant step towards their return to the wild.

The cubs were rescued separately in April and July 2024, after being separated from their mothers, likely due to illegal hunting. They were hand-raised at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in Pakke Tiger Reserve, receiving food and enrichment to develop essential survival skills.

The cubs will undergo acclimatization, guided by an animal keeper, before being fitted with radio transmitters to track their ranging patterns and survival in the wild. Once they demonstrate independent behavior, they will be released into the wild.

The CBRC, jointly run by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the Department of Environment and Forest Arunachal Pradesh, is dedicated to hand-raising and rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs. The project aims to prevent illegal hunting and promote conservation efforts in the region.

