Assam Rifles Concludes Orientation Programme For Naga Civil Service Probationary Officers

Kohima, September 14: A week-long orientation programme for 14 Naga Civil Service Cadre Probationary Officers, conducted by the Assam Rifles, concluded yesterday.

The programme provided a comprehensive insight into the operational realities, values, and daily life within the Assam Rifles, according to the PRO, HQ IGAR (North).

The probationary officers underwent a series of activities, including demonstrations of weaponry, practical exercises in patrolling, field operations, and interaction with local heads. They also interacted with the Inspector General Assam Rifles North.

The programme aimed to foster a sense of mutual respect and collaboration between civil and military entities, while providing a deep understanding of the Assam Rifles’ operational and strategic framework.

The successful conclusion of the orientation programme marks a significant step towards building stronger ties between the Naga Civil Service and the Assam Rifles.

