NET Web Desk

Imphal, September 14: In a significant blow to insurgent activities in the region, Assam Rifles apprehended two active cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in two separate operations along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Tengnoupal District, Manipur.

The Assam Rifles conducted two simultaneous operations in the Tengnoupal District, resulting in the capture of two PREPAK cadres. The identities of the apprehended individuals have not been disclosed.