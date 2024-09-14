Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Joint Earthquake Drill Conducted In North Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 14: A joint earthquake drill was conducted by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Indian Army at Chungthang in North Sikkim.

The drill simulated search and rescue operations, patient evacuation, triage, and the establishment of a makeshift hospital, demonstrating seamless coordination among the agencies.

The drill comes after a moderate earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Sikkim on September 6, with its epicentre located at 27.02N, 89.27E, at a shallow depth of 5 km.

Although no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received, authorities remain on high alert and are assessing the situation.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army praised the efficient disaster response efforts, highlighting the importance of inter-agency coordination in emergency situations.

