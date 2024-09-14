Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Man Killed, Minor Injured As Train Hits Car In Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, September 14: A tragic accident occurred in Lower Siang district on Friday, resulting in the death of a 52-year-old man and injuring his seven-year-old grandchild.

The vehicle, carrying Rigo Riba, a sub-inspector of the Indian Reserve Battalion, and his grandchild, was struck by the Murkongselek-Tezpur special train at Pale near Dimow around 3:50 pm.

The impact dragged the car for nearly 1 km, resulting in Riba’s immediate death. The injured minor has been transported to Dibrugarh, Assam, for further medical treatment.

GRP Assistant Sub-Inspector Ganesh Hazarika confirmed the incident and provided details about the deceased and the accident.

Riba was posted in East Siang district’s Pasighat and was traveling to his native village when the accident occurred.

The incident is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

