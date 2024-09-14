Nagaland Seeks Central Support After Monsoon Devastation

NET Web Desk

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) convened a crucial debriefing session on September 13 to assess the widespread damage caused by landslides, flash floods, and floods in Nagaland during the monsoon season.

The meeting, held at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall, brought together key officials to discuss the state’s vulnerability to natural calamities. Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, Advisor to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), highlighted the state’s year-round susceptibility to disasters and urged the IMCT to convey these challenges to the central government for enhanced support.

Anant Kishore Saran, Joint Secretary (FFR) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, acknowledged Nagaland’s geological fragility, which exacerbates disaster risks. He reassured the state of immediate relief through central assistance schemes and promised long-term solutions based on the team’s findings.

Saran emphasized the importance of revising the office memorandum for central assistance and urged department heads to familiarize themselves with the guidelines. Despite limitations in visiting all affected areas, Saran confirmed significant damage assessments and stressed road connectivity as a primary focus for relief efforts.

“The central government is committed to providing necessary support to Nagaland to recover from the monsoon devastation,” Saran said. The IMCT’s assessment will inform central government interventions, ensuring Nagaland receives necessary aid to rebuild and recover.