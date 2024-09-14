Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Pledges Full Support for Cricket Development at Tripura Cricket Association Award Ceremony

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2024: Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha announced the state government’s unwavering support for the development of cricket and other sports in Tripura.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Tripura Cricket Association’s (TCA) prize distribution ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Saturday, Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of collective effort to elevate the state’s presence in national cricket.

“Tripura Cricket Association must put in its best efforts to make the state’s name shine in national-level cricket. The state government will provide all kinds of support for the development of cricket as well as other sports,” said Dr. Saha.

The ceremony honored successful cricketers, best players, champions, and runner-up teams from various cricket tournaments spanning the years 2019-20 to 2023-24. Awards were also presented to the Best Organizer, Former Cricketer, Best Ground Staff, Best Scorer, Best Umpire, and many others.

Highlighting the importance of fitness in sports, Dr. Saha urged the TCA to arrange proper training for young cricketers, including incorporating yoga and gymnastics. “Fitness is an important aspect of every sport, including cricket. Tripura Cricket Association has to arrange proper training for children involved in cricket,” he stated.

Dr. Saha also spoke about the state’s gradual progress in various sports and the need to maintain this momentum. “To achieve success in various sports competitions at the national level, children need to increase their fitness through more practice. Along with education, children should also be given importance on lifestyle formation,” he added.

Expressing his aspirations for the future, Dr. Saha mentioned the ongoing discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to complete the construction of the international cricket stadium in Narsinggarh. “It is the hope of the people of the state that one day an international cricket event will be held in Tripura,” he said.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, who was also present at the event, highlighted Tripura’s reputation in various sports despite being a small state. “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is working seriously to develop the sports infrastructure of the state,” Roy remarked.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Singh Dhumal encouraged children to focus on hard training to succeed in any sport. “Along with studies, efforts should be made to develop a playful attitude among children. BCCI will provide all possible support for the development of cricket in Tripura,” Dhumal assured.

Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar expressed optimism about organizing international cricket matches in Tripura in the near future. TCA President Tapan Lodh and Secretary Subrata Dey also addressed the gathering.

The ceremony concluded with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries handing over prizes to the successful players, marking a memorable day for Tripura’s cricket community.