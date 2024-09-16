Arunachal Pradesh: Former National-Level Footballer Pani Raju Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 16: Pani Raju, a former national-level footballer and constable with the 3rd IRBn camp in Yupia, passed away on Sunday at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) expressed sorrow over Raju’s untimely demise, highlighting his contributions to the state football team in various national and zonal championships. “His demise is a great loss for the entire football family of the state,” the APFA stated.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to condole Raju’s passing, writing: “I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Shri Pani Raju, a former national-level footballer from Arunachal Pradesh… His contributions to the game will always be remembered with highest regard.”

Raju’s passing has sent shockwaves through the sports community, with many remembering his dedication and passion for the game.