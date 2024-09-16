Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Large Cache Of Illegal Drugs, Arrest Three

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Karimganj Police have seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including 120,000 YABA tablets and 537 grams of suspected heroin, and arrested three suspects.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the police stopped and searched a vehicle entering Assam from a neighboring state in the Patel Nagar area, leading to the successful bust.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police for their swift action, tweeting, “Well done @assampolice!”

 

