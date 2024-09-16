Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Arms And ammunition During Search Operation In Jiribam

A combined team comprising the Jiribam District Police, CRPF, and 39 Assam Rifles conducted a search operation at Mongbung Meitei and Mongbung Kuki villages on Sunday. The operation, which lasted from 9:30 am to 11:10 am, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovered items include one .32 pistol, two magazines, eleven live rounds of 7.62×51 mm, two live rounds of 5.56×45 mm, three live rounds of 7.62×39 mm, sixteen Pompi bombs, five hundred and sixty empty cases of 12 bore ammunition, eleven live rounds of 12 bore with an ammunition belt, eighteen empty cases of 8 mm, and one hundred and five empty cases of .303 caliber.

The operation was part of the ongoing efforts by security forces to maintain peace and prevent illegal activities in the region. Further investigations are underway regarding the recovered items.

