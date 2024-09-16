Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Criticizes Past Governments for Atheism, Highlights Shift Towards Faith Under BJP

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 16, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha took aim at previous state governments for promoting an “environment of atheism,” claiming that under their rule, citizens were led to question the existence of God. In contrast, he emphasized a growing resurgence of faith and spirituality since the BJP took power.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Siddheswari Mandir and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ved Vidyalaya at Barkathal, Mohanpur Sub Division, Dr. Saha was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj. The event drew several dignitaries, including Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

“I extend my gratitude to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his presence here today. This temple stands as a symbol of renewed spirituality, a significant departure from the atheism nurtured over the past 35 years,” Dr. Saha said. He credited the revival of religious values to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, both at the national and state levels. “Tripura has seen a transformation. The faith once suppressed is now blossoming.”

The Chief Minister pointed to the spiritual and tourist significance of temples like Tripura Sundari and Kasba Kali Bari, expressing optimism that the newly inaugurated Siddheswari Mandir would become another key attraction for pilgrims and tourists.

Dr. Saha also reflected on the turbulent past of the state, attributing societal unrest to a lack of faith and direction. “There was a time of instability, where entire generations were lost to strife. However, the BJP’s government under PM Modi has restored stability. We must continue to uphold our faith in God for the progress of society,” he remarked.

Commending the efforts of Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj, Dr. Saha noted the expansion of educational institutions and ashrams throughout Tripura. “With around 24 ashrams and over 1,500 students, Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj’s contributions are invaluable to our state’s spiritual and educational landscape,” he said.