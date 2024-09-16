Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddheshwari Temple in Tripura, Emphasizes Strength of Sanatan Dharma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 16, 2024: On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Siddheshwari Temple in West district of Tripura on Monday, delivering a stirring speech that drew parallels between the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the significance of Kashi and Mathura in Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to a gathered audience in the premises of Sri Sri Shanti Kali Temple at Barkathal in Mohanpur sub-division, CM Yogi hailed the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a monumental achievement, accomplished after 500 years of perseverance. He likened this to the future “liberation” of Kashi and Mathura, underscoring the central role of these three cities as the cornerstones of Sanatan Dharma.

Highlighting the need for self-preservation, CM Yogi remarked, “We follow the principle of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ (May all be happy), but we must first ensure our own safety. How can we protect others if we are not safe? We must grow strong so that no adversary dares to challenge us. Should the enemy gain strength, they will reveal their true intentions. Therefore, we must stay vigilant and not allow the enemy to rise.”

The Chief Minister also reflected on the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP’s “double-engine” government, which he credited with restoring a sense of security. “People can now celebrate festivals without fear,” he said. “In the past, riots would break out during these times, but now the bulldozer is ready to deal with troublemakers. Alongside this, the Ram Temple has been built for the devotees.”

CM Yogi further highlighted the BJP’s focus on both development and heritage, pointing to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the beautification of the Maa Tripura Sundari Temple at Udaipur in Gomati district as testaments to this commitment. He warned that Sanatan Dharma must remain united, citing Bangladesh as an example of the difficulties that can arise when unity falters.

In a critique of Congress, CM Yogi revisited the 1905 Bengal Partition, which, according to him, was an attempt to divide India but was thwarted by the sacrifices of patriots. He also reflected on the origins of the ideology championed by the Saraswati Shishu Mandir and the RSS, which began in Gorakhpur in 1950, emphasizing that their mission is one of selfless service, without seeking recognition.

At the inaugural ceremony, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi was accompanied by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, Peethadhish of Shantikali Peeth and Ashram & Padma Shree Maharaja Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, VHP Central Co-organization Chief Vinayak Rao Deshpande royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.