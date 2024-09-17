Assam Rifles Extends Humanitarian Aid to Mother Teresa Orphan Home In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Manipur – In a noble gesture, Assam Rifles provided critical water supply to the Mother Teresa Orphan Home in Mantripukhri, Imphal East, benefiting 66 disabled individuals, including elderly, children, handicapped, and special needs residents.

The troops donated a total of 5,200 liters of water, comprising 200 liters of drinking water and 5,000 liters of potable water. This timely intervention aims to alleviate water scarcity and improve living conditions at the orphanage.

This humanitarian initiative reaffirms Assam Rifles’ commitment to the region’s well-being and demonstrates their dedication to supporting vulnerable communities. The selfless efforts of Assam Rifles have earned appreciation from the local community.

The Mother Teresa Orphan Home provides shelter and care to those in need, and Assam Rifles’ contribution will significantly enhance the quality of life for its residents.