Congress Questions PM Modi’s Absence In Manipur, challenges Amit Shah’s Remarks On Normalcy

NET Web Desk

The Congress on Tuesday sharply criticized Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks regarding the situation in Manipur, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to visit the violence-hit state if normalcy has indeed returned. Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh launched the attack, demanding an explanation for the Prime Minister’s absence and lack of engagement with Manipur’s political leadership since the unrest began on May 3, 2023.

During a press conference, Shah stated that the government has been actively engaging with both the Meitei and Kuki communities to ensure lasting peace in Manipur. He also noted that, barring three days of violence last week, the overall situation in the state has remained calm. Shah further highlighted that efforts are underway to restore peace and emphasized the government’s initiative to begin fencing the border with Myanmar to prevent infiltration.

Speaking on the achievements of 100 days of the Modi government 3.0, Shah defended the government’s handling of the Manipur crisis. However, Ramesh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), criticized Shah’s claims, sarcastically referring to him as a “self-styled Chanakya.”

“If the situation in Manipur is as normal as Shah made it out to be today, why hasn’t the non-biological PM found the time or inclination to visit Manipur? Why hasn’t he met with the state’s political leaders, including the Chief Minister, for a meaningful discussion?” Ramesh questioned.

The Congress leader further raised concerns about the absence of a full-time governor in the state and the chief secretary’s 45-day-long absence. He also pointed out that several Manipur MLAs and ministers are no longer in the state and asked why the BJP’s office in Imphal remains non-functional amid the ongoing crisis.

The opposition party’s sharp criticism comes as the situation in Manipur continues to be a point of national concern, with both communities facing months of unrest, leaving many skeptical about the government’s claims of restored normalcy.