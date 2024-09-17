Custodial Death Row: Gauhati High Court Issues Notice To Assam Govt

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 17: The Gauhati High Court has taken cognizance of the alleged custodial death of Taffazul, a youth at Dhing in Nagaon district on August 23 and issued notices to the Assam government.

Taffazul’s father, Abdul Awal, had filed a writ petition seeking compensation and a judicial inquiry into his son’s death. The petition alleges Taffazul was wrongfully arrested due to mistaken identity in connection with the Dhing rape incident and subjected to physical torture, leading to his death.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 4, directing the Assam government to file an affidavit.

Human rights activists have condemned the incident, citing breaches of the Assam Police Act, 2007, and non-compliance with National Human Rights Commission guidelines.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with locals refusing to allow Taffazul’s burial in the village graveyard due to false association with the rape case.

Abdul Awal’s petition seeks punishment for police officials under Section 98(a) and (b) of the Assam Police Act.