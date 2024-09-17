“Let Us Come Together And Join The Cleanliness Efforts”: Manipur CM Launches ‘Sawatha Hi Seva 2024’

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister of Manipur, Nongthombam Biren Singh, officially launched the “Sawatha Hi Seva 2024” campaign today in a ceremony held at the Cabinet Hall of the CM Secretariat, Imphal. The campaign, organized by the Department of Municipal Administration, Housing, and Urban Development (MAHUD), will continue until October 2, 2024, and aims to reignite the spirit of collective action and citizen participation in cleanliness efforts across the state.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining cleanliness. “The essential spirit of this campaign lies in the collective action and citizen participation towards fulfilling the target of keeping our homes, locality, public spaces, and various locations across the state and the country neat and clean,” he said.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the public to actively engage in the campaign, stating, “Let us come together and join the cleanliness efforts and make this nationwide campaign a grand success.”

The event was attended by several key political figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Power Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, Works Minister K. Govindas, PHE Minister L. Susindro, Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo, Education Minister Th. Basantakumar, and Transport Minister Khasim Vashum. MLAs and officials from various departments were also present at the inaugural function.

The “Sawatha Hi Seva 2024” campaign is part of a broader initiative to promote cleanliness and hygiene, with particular focus on public spaces throughout Manipur and the country.