Sikkim Launches Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today launched the State-Level Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and environmental sustainability. The campaign, organized by Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Rural Development Department, and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Urban Development Department, aims to promote individual and collective responsibility for sanitation.

In his address, the Chief Minister extended warm wishes for Viswakarma Puja and Indrajatra to the people of Sikkim and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful 10-year milestone of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan vision and mission. He emphasized Sikkim’s active engagement in the annual Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and called for widespread citizen participation to promote cleanliness and instil a sense of responsibility for sanitation.

The Chief Minister announced cash awards for the best-performing Urban Bodies and Gram Panchayats in terms of cleanliness, demonstrating the government’s commitment to cleanliness. He stressed the necessity of sustained efforts to realize the Prime Minister’s vision and encouraged educational institutions, religious bodies, non-governmental organizations, and self-help groups to focus on overlooked areas.

Minister Bhoj Raj Rai highlighted the significant progress made under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, including the introduction of a PET bottle management system and Material Recovery Facilities. Minister Arun Upreti emphasized the need for collective action to achieve a cleaner and greener Sikkim.

The launch event included the screening of a documentary on the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, a special screening of the Swachh Shahar Abhiyan video, and the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aspirational Toilets Project. The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the Material Recovery Facility and Composting Unit and launched the Swachhata Jingle produced by the Rural Development Department.

The campaign will culminate on Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, 2024, with various events lined up across Sikkim. A community-driven cleanliness initiative was also held at Hurhuray Dara, near the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, with the active participation of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.