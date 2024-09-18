4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo: Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Urges Investment in Renewable Energy

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 18, 2024: The 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo, a three-day event held from September 16 to September 18, 2024, commenced with the resonant chanting of the Vedic mantra, “Oh jabakusumsankasang kashyapeyong mahadyutim. Dhantaring sarvapapaghnang pranatohsmi divakaram,” which translates to, “I bow down to Kashyapaputra, the son of Kashyapa, the destroyer of all sins, who is red in color like a jababushpa, and has the great light that destroys darkness.”

This grand event in Gujarat highlighted the global shift towards renewable energy, particularly solar power, as the world seeks to move away from conventional energy sources like gas and coal. India has set an ambitious target to generate 500 GW of solar power by 2030. In alignment with this national goal, the state of Tripura has committed to generating 815 MW of power, with 396 MW from solar energy by 2030. Additionally, Tripura aims to produce 400 MW through hydro pump storage, 15 MW from hydro, and 2 MW from bioenergy, with a total investment target of rs 13,000 crore.

Tripura has already made significant strides in solar energy production and management, earning the third prize among the North Eastern states at this year’s ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath accepted the award on behalf of Tripura.

Minister Nath took the opportunity to appeal to global delegates and investors at the expo to invest in Tripura’s renewable energy sector. He emphasized, “Tripura offers an industry-friendly government, a robust industrial policy, easy availability of land, and a conducive investment environment with all necessary facilities for energy and industrial investment.”

He further highlighted that Tripura has prepared its Energy Vision 2030 and is on the verge of finalizing its Renewable Energy Policy. “Work has already begun, and Tripura is on the path to creating a new history in the field of electricity using solar energy,” Nath stated.

The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) was specially honored for its outstanding contribution to renewable energy at the expo. Minister Nath was accompanied by TREDA Director General Mahananda Debbarma and Joint Director Debabrata Shukla Das.

This event marks a significant step forward for Tripura in its journey towards sustainable energy and showcases the state’s commitment to becoming a leader in renewable energy.