NET Web Desk

In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, alert troops of the 193 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) seized a large quantity of edible items and Nasiruddin Biri (a type of local cigarette) worth over Rs 10 lakh from the International border of East Khasi Hills district.

The contraband, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, was intercepted by BSF personnel during a heightened vigil along the border.