CID Special Branch Foils Major Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the CID Special Branch intercepted three vehicles on the outskirts of Aizawl, seizing narcotics worth Rs 6.13 crore.

The operation, conducted at Hualngohmun, yielded 40.034 kg of suspected methamphetamine and 3.098 kg of suspected heroin. Three drivers, including two from Myanmar, were arrested, while a third evaded capture.

The seized narcotics and arrested individuals have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, with investigations ongoing.