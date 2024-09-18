Manipur: Total Ban On hunting, Catching, Killing, And Selling Of Amur Falcon In Temenglong

NET Web Desk

In a bid to protect the migratory bird Amur Falcon, locally known as Akhuaipuina, the District Magistrate of Tamenglong has issued a total ban on hunting, catching, killing, and selling of the bird in the district and its surrounding areas. The order, effective immediately, highlights that violations will be punishable under sections 59 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The Amur Falcon, a globally significant migratory bird, is expected to arrive in Tamenglong and bordering regions between the first and second week of October, with its roosting period extending until the end of November. This period is deemed critical to the bird’s life cycle, prompting strict measures to ensure their protection.

As part of the enforcement, local residents are urged to surrender their air guns to their respective village authorities. A report on the collection of air guns must be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s office by September 30, the order stated.

This decisive action is aimed at safeguarding the species, which plays an essential role in maintaining ecological balance.