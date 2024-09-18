Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Wins Hearts With Humorous Social Media Post

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has done it again – spreading laughter and joy with his latest social media post. This time, he shared a humorous note that reads, “मेरे लिए specially customized XXL umbrella” (An XXL umbrella specially customized for me), accompanied by a beaming smiley face. The post has garnered a slew of likes and comments, with netizens appreciating his lighthearted and witty sense of humor.

As the Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along is known for his active presence on social media, often sharing humorous and relatable content that resonates with the public. His ability to connect with people through his humor has earned him a significant following and admiration.

This isn’t the first time Along has made headlines for his humor. Previously, he has shared humorous anecdotes and jokes, showcasing his unique ability to poke fun at himself and bring smiles to people’s faces. With his latest post, he continues to prove that even politicians can have a fun and relatable side.