Road Accidents Claim 1 Life, Leave 1 Injured In Assam

NET Web Desk

Two separate road accidents in Guwahati claimed one life and left another person critically injured.

A pedestrian was killed instantly on National Highway 17 in the Basistha area when a speeding vehicle (AS 25 V 4101) struck them while traveling from Basistha to Jalukbari. The driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by Garchuk police.

In a separate incident, Montu Bodo suffered severe injuries after his motorcycle (AS 01 DX 5826) was hit by a speeding Renault Duster on the Bhangagarh flyover. The car fled the scene, leaving Bodo critically injured. Passersby intervened, and he was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Bhangagarh police have launched a search for the Renault Duster and its owner.

The incidents highlight concerns over road safety and reckless driving in the city.