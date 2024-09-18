Tripura Congress Chief Asish Kumar Saha Files FIR Against Multiple Politicians Over Defamatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 18, 2024: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has lodged a formal First Information Report (FIR) against four prominent political figures, including a sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and two ministers, for alleged defamatory statements made against Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress (INC). The complaint has been filed by the president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Asish Kumar Saha has stirred a fresh controversy.

In his official complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Police Station, Saha named Sanjay Gaikwad, MLA from Maharashtra, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister in the Government of India, Tarvinder Singh, an ex-BJP MLA from Delhi, and Raghuraj Singh, a minister from Uttar Pradesh, as the individuals responsible for making inflammatory statements that allegedly aimed to defame and intimidate Rahul Gandhi.

According to the complaint, Sanjay Gaikwad, a legislator representing the Shibsena party, allegedly made a public statement on September 16, 2024, calling for people to “cut the tongue” of Rahul Gandhi, promising a reward of Rs 11 lakhs to anyone who would accomplish this. The statement, which was widely reported across various national and regional media platforms, has been described as a serious threat aimed at criminal intimidation.

In his complaint, Saha stated, “Sanjay Gaikwad’s reckless statement was intended to harm and defame Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party. Such incitement to violence cannot be tolerated in a democracy and is an offense under Sections 351(3) and 356 of the BNS Act, 2023.”

In addition to the accusations against Gaikwad, the FIR highlights the remarks made by Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Union Minister. Bittu allegedly called Gandhi an “extremist” and claimed that he was not an Indian, labeling him the “No. 1 enemy of the nation.” These statements, too, were circulated widely in print and electronic media.

Saha’s complaint argued that these statements were intended to provoke enmity and hatred among different regional, racial, and community groups. He wrote, “Bittu’s baseless accusations are not only insulting but are also likely to create and promote feelings of ill-will and enmity among various communities, making him liable under Sections 353(2)(3) and 353(1)(c) of the BNS, 2023.”

The FIR also implicates Tarvinder Singh, an ex-MLA from Delhi, and Raghuraj Singh, a minister from Uttar Pradesh, for making similar defamatory remarks. According to the complaint, these individuals echoed the statements made by Gaikwad and Bittu, further tarnishing the image of the Congress leader.

Saha, while addressing the allegations, reminded the public of the sacrifices made by Rahul Gandhi’s family for the nation. He mentioned, “Lt. Indira Gandhi and Lt. Rajiv Gandhi, both martyrs, laid down their lives for the integrity and sovereignty of India. Such defamatory comments against their legacy and their descendants are completely unacceptable.”

Saha urged the police to take swift and decisive action against the accused individuals. “Myself and all Congress workers are deeply hurt by these malicious statements. I request that this complaint be treated as an FIR and a proper investigation be conducted so that the accused can be punished for their offenses,” he wrote.

The complaint, which invokes several sections of the BNS Act, 2023, including Sections 351(3), 356, 353(2)(3), and 353(1)(c), seeks stringent punishment for the accused for their alleged defamatory and inflammatory remarks.

The political atmosphere is expected to become more charged as the Congress party rallies behind Rahul Gandhi, with calls for justice and accountability growing louder. So far, none of the accused have responded publicly to the allegations.