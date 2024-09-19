Agartala Unveils FIH-Certified Hockey Ground: A Game-Changer for Tripura’s Sports Infrastructure

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: In a major boost to sports infrastructure in Tripura, the Agartala Sports Department in collaboration with Gallant Sports is set to inaugurate a Federation of International Hockey (FIH) certified hockey ground in Agartala. The cutting-edge facility has been developed under the Khelo India Scheme, is poised to reshape the future of hockey in the region by providing world-class amenities for athletes to hone their skills.

The project was launched in December 2023 encountered initial hurdles due to uneven ground levels with some areas being over a foot higher than others. Despite these challenges, Gallant Sports successfully leveled the playing field to international standards. The result is a standard-sized, FIH-certified hockey ground that promises to elevate the local sports landscape.

“We are excited to be part of the Agartala Hockey Project, which has led to the creation of a world-class hockey facility now certified by the FIH. This ground is not just a venue; it’s a breeding ground for young talent. With top-tier infrastructure, our goal is to inspire the next generation of athletes and foster a culture of excellence in Indian hockey. We hope this facility becomes a hub where local talent can train and rise to international prominence,” said Nasir Ali, CEO of Gallant Sports.

The hockey ground is expected to be completed soon and is designed to offer aspiring athletes in Tripura an environment where they can prepare for national and international competitions. It aligns with the government’s broader efforts under the Khelo India Scheme, which aims to encourage grassroots sports participation and build a vibrant sports culture throughout India.

In addition to serving local schools and sports clubs, the facility is expected to play a crucial role in developing future hockey stars from Tripura, positioning the region as a key contributor to India’s success in the sport on the global stage.